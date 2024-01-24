A Dizzying Good Time

These two roller rinks are just the fix for cold days stuck inside.

Photographed by Sasha Dobek

When the mid-winter restlessness kicks in, Morgantown is in luck: There are two indoor roller rinks a short drive from town.

Mon View Roller Rink, a half-hour’s drive north in Greensboro, Pennsylvania, is a great spot for winter weekend fun.

Fridays and Saturdays, anyone can skate from 7 to 10 p.m. for just $7, including skate rentals.

Kids 10 and under can enter at 6 p.m. on Fridays to enjoy some slower-paced skating.

Once you get your appetite up, refill with candy, chips, nachos, soft pretzels, pizza, or walking tacos from the concessions.

The rink is also available for skating parties on Saturdays and Sundays.

Image Courtesy of Retro Skate

Retro Skate in Fairmont is new to the roller skating scene. Owner Lawrence Nelson wanted to bring kids back to skating after serving in the Army for 30 years. Located in the former Shop ’n Save on Country Club Road, this destination is a throwback-themed roller rink for all and an inflatable bounce zone for kids 14 and under, complete with ’80s glow carpet, colorful lights, and hits from the ’70s to the ’90s.

Nelson remembers skating when he was young, saying “when you went inside, you were all just skaters. It was cool. Friday and Saturday nights we were skaters.” He wanted to bring that sense of community to Fairmont with Retro Skate.

Saturday and Sunday, pay $12 to skate or bounce or $18 dollars for both. Skate rental is included in the price of admission. Non-participants get in for $5.

Skate during the week for special prices. At Wednesday Matinee, skate and bounce for just $10. Enjoy the evening at half price with Throwback Thursday, or take advantage of reduced-price Friday Happy Hour and Happier Hour.

Concessions include refreshing slushies.

Rent a party room to celebrate your next birthday extravaganza.

Whichever rink you end up at, you and your family are sure to have a blast!

