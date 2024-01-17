A Day of Fixes and Fun

Scotts Run Resonance Project’s Repair Cafe returns for a second year.

Photographed by Eve Faulkes

Do you have an old knife that needs sharpening? What about cast iron in need of some tender loving care? If you’ve got old photographs to be repaired and digitized or even if you need help navigating those confusing phones and computers, check out the upcoming Repair Cafe at the Shack Neighborhood House for help and support with all of these and more.

The Scotts Run Resonance Project is hosting its second-ever Repair Cafe to help members of the community to breathe new life into their well-loved possessions. With stations ranging from bicycle and clothing repair to shoe care, this year’s event has an abundant amount of skills on offer and is sure to benefit anyone.

At last year’s event, more than 50 people partook in the skills generously provided. Resonance Project Director D.J. Cassell recalls the moment a local woman shared the light from her newly repaired lamp with a volunteer who was offering hand care. Another participant’s pizza stone was masterfully cleaned and repaired—a family heirloom to be enjoyed for many years to come.

Located at the Shack Neighborhood House off Blue Horizon Drive, the Repair Cafe runs Saturday, February 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Anyone is encouraged to stop by and enjoy the talents of the many volunteer repairers at no cost. Of course, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it—you don’t have to have an item in need of repair to come out and spend some time enjoying food, coffee, and live music throughout the event.

The skills mentioned here are sure to be seen on February 10. If you are interested in volunteering your own repair skills or are in the market for a different specific fix, message Cassell at the Scotts Run Resonance Project or call him at 304.918.8662.

