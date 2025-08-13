A Cut Above the Rest

Shear Madness haircuts are tailored for your little one.

Photographed by Nikki Bowman Mills

Hoping to tame your wild child’s hair before going back to school? Shear Madness Haircuts and Toys, a franchise owned by Mary Ann Davis, helps your kiddo rock the coolest style on the playground. We booked a conversation with Davis to learn more.

What types of services are available at Shear Madness Haircuts and Toys?

Mary Ann Davis: We have hair care geared towards kids, but we do all ages. We can do just trims, hair comb-outs, braids. We do a first haircut package, which includes a before-and-after picture and a lock of hair. We have Daddy and Me and Mommy and Me packages. We can do color stripes, tinsel, birthday parties, ear piercings.

What makes your space unique?

MAD: We are bright and colorful. We have different vehicles that they can sit in. We have video games and TVs at every station.

What made you want to cater to kids’ haircuts?

MAD: My husband and I, in the years 2021, 2022, and 2023, we needed help, and our community stepped up to help us. I just wanted to give back. This is a place where families can come in, kind of forget about the world for a while, and just enjoy the atmosphere and a haircut.

Is it ever difficult working with children?

MAD: Yeah, of course. You do have those kids that are just scared. You do have those kids who scream through the whole haircut, they’re terrified of the clippers or whatever, and if you have a lot of those in one day, OK, that’s not the best, most fun day. It really doesn’t bother the stylists or myself. It’s part of why we’re here.

What’s your favorite part about giving haircuts?

MAD: Seeing the smile on their face, the kids’ faces, when they’re having fun and they just enjoy being here.

Visit Shear Madness’ Facebook page for information on back-to-school deals, parties, and more.

READ MORE ARTICLES FROM MORGANTOWN LOWDOWN