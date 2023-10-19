a cryptid creation

See the Flatwoods Monster like you never have before.

Mark Randall is an illustrator and designer with a love of all things cryptid, UFO, or paranormal. In his latest book—one of several about the things that go bump in the night—he brings the story of the infamous Flatwoods Monster to life. Carefully researched and compiled, the legend of our state’s hooded haunter unfolds and draws you in with each hair-raising encounter. And it’s more than just the words on the page that fill you with that curious sense of unease: The images are stunning in their simplicity and colorful design, mystifying yet familiar and all too chilling.

You can find The Flatwoods Monster and the rest of Randall’s books on Amazon, but prepare to be lured into the world of the unknown. Take that literally with his other book West Virginia Cryptids: A Visual Travel Guide for Traversing the Mountain State—are you brave enough to go cryptid hunting?

