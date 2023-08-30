A Cozy Retreat for Guests

Advice for tackling your overlooked guest bedroom.

Fall is the perfect time to spruce up your overlooked guest bedroom before house guests arrive for football weekends, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. Here’s my advice for creating a peaceful retreat to make your house guests feel at home:

Declutter

The guest bedroom often serves as a multipurpose room, doubling as an office, a hobby room, or a wasteland of items that don’t have permanent homes. Start by clearing the clutter!

Make space for luggage

No one wants to crawl around on the floor to dig their pajamas out of their suitcase at night. Add a luggage rack or place a bench at the foot of the bed where your guests can place their suitcases.

Make the bed cozy

To create a bed that looks and feels like a luxurious hotel room, invest in new sheets, a cushiony mattress pad, and maybe some new pillows. To achieve that luxury look, layer a fluffy duvet on top of your bedspread and pile on some pretty throw pillows. Toss a fuzzy throw blanket on the end of the bed for extra warmth.

Fresh bedding tip: To keep your clean sheets smelling like they were just laundered and avoid the stale sheet smell that can occur in a seldom-used bedroom, place a few unused dryer sheets between the mattress pad and the fitted sheet.

