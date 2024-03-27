A Better Smoothie

Smoothie bowls let you load up on crunch and flavor.

Courtesy of Almost Heaven Desserts & Coffee

If you haven’t tried a smoothie bowl yet, let 2024 be the year you discover this treat.

The snack of a smoothie in a bowl with toppings was popularized in Brazil decades ago with the regional fruit acai—pronounced “ah-sa-ee”—a reddish-purple berry that is said to be high in nutrients and antioxidants. The smoothie bowl combines the cool refreshment of a healthful puree with the satisfying texture of solid toppings.

Today in Morgantown we can get smoothie bowls with all of the ingredients we usually associate with smoothies, plus acai or pitaya—the Central American “dragon fruit” that is also said to have high levels of nutrients and antioxidants. Toppings typically include fresh berries, chopped fruits, and other tasty bits—depending on the kitchen, that may include granola, hemp seeds, chia seeds, peanut or almond butter, coconut, cacao nibs, honey, and more.

Here are some places around town to get a smoothie bowl:

Almost Heaven Desserts in Cheat Lake, where you choose your options individually. We like the less-tart Base 2—blueberry, banana, acai powder, and almond milk—topped with strawberries, goji berries, kiwi, granola, coconut, and honey;

Fruition at 370 Patteson Drive in Suncrest, which has six smoothie bowl combinations on its menu and offers the delectable nutella drizzle;

Get Fit at 1042 Suncrest Towne Centre Drive in Suncrest and at 200 Fort Pierpont Road in Cheat Lake—try the Ocean City Bowl, and download the Get Fit Juices & Shakes app to order ahead;

I Love Juice Bar at WVU’s Evansdale Commons, which has 10 smoothie bowls on the menu, along with a lot of fresh-pressed juices combinations;

Mountaineer Roasting at 1053 Maple Drive in Suncrest, near the hospitals, a great choice if you want a fresh-roasted coffee on the side; and

Smoothie King, at 475 Oakland Street in Evansdale, where the eight menu options start with either an acai or a pitaya base.

