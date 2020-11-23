2020 Morgantown Holiday Gift Guide Giveaway

Shop local for some of the best and brightest gifts of the season!
In this year’s Morgantown Holiday Gift Guide Giveaway, you can enter to win a prize package featuring the wonderful products featured below.
Andrew White Guitars
Andrew White Guitars has something to offer all players. His instruments are played by artist on the highest level of performance and you will find his work at events all over the world. With the addition of the Production Series we now offer boutique design at manufacturers pricing. Andrew White Guitars has payments options and you can sign up for the newsletter to receive special pricing and seasonal opportunities. Win an Andrew White EOS Series Guitar and case.
198 Foundry Street, Morgantown
mcfly outdoors
We believe there is nothing quite like breathing in fresh mountain air, catching your first trout, gorgeous mountain views, watching a child on their first hunt, accomplishing a serene late season hike in the mountains of West Virginia. Come in to our stores, meet our family and let us outfit you for your next outdoor adventure. Win a $100 gift card and check out all the great products available online and in-store.
1066 Suncrest Towne Center, Morgantown
Sitka Equinox Hoody
The whitetail hunting workhorse you’ve been waiting for. The ultra quiet polyester knit face maintains durability while resisting rain and dew, and the high-loft Berber fleece lining provides core warmth in the stand and blind. A go-to piece you can wear all season long.
McFly Outdoors – $199
Item not included in giveaway.
Padgett Hoke Mountain Necklace
This necklace is really stunning. Petite, unique and classic, it is the perfect gift. Inspired by the Grand Tetons in Jackson Hole, this necklace is timeless. A great layering piece as it is very dainty. Available in gold and rose gold.
McFly Outdoors – $54
Item not included in giveaway.
Uptown Cheapskate
At Uptown Cheapskate, you’ll find new and gently used clothes from brands like Coach, Michael Kors, Express, Anthropologie, J. Crew, Urban Outfitters and more at a fraction of retail prices. Win a $25 gift card and shop in store at 5001 Mid Atlantic Drive, Morgantown
About You Monograms
About You Monograms is a uniquely inspired shop selling men’s, women’s, children’s and babies’ apparel and more. Custom monogramming is available on all in shop items, as well as your own items. Win this grill set and shop in store at 110 W Main Street, Bridgeport
wv lOVING lOCAL bOX
Bring the best of West Virginia directly to your door step! Order a WV Loving Local box and show some love to local businesses around the state! New South Media – $45-105
WEST VIRGINIA MAGAZINES
Give the gift of West Virginia to friends and family with subscriptions to WV Living, WV Weddings, and Morgantown magazines.
New South Media – $35
